World News
December 12, 2018 / 7:18 AM / in 40 minutes

Former minister Paterson submits letter of no confidence in UK's May

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Former British minister Owen Paterson said he had submitted a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May in the hope of triggering a leadership challenge.

“I write to inform you that I no longer have confidence in the Prime Minister,” he said in a letter to the senior lawmaker who would oversee any leadership challenge.

“It would be a travesty if the democratic verdict of the 2016 referendum – the largest in British history – were not delivered, yet the Prime Minister’s proposed ‘deal’ is so bad that it cannot be considered anything other than a betrayal of clear manifesto promises.”

The letter was published in the Telegraph newspaper.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.