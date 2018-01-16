FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018

UK drugs regulator plays down Brexit disruption threat

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s drugs regulator said on Tuesday it would work to minimise disruption caused by the country leaving the European Union and spelt out plans to allay some of the worst fears of pharmaceutical companies.

The highly regulated drugs industry is concerned about Brexit fallout as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) relocates from London to Amsterdam, creating uncertainty about drug approvals after 2019.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said in an update on its website that it hoped to have a continuing relationship with the EMA after Brexit, but if this did not happen it would be “pragmatic” in setting UK drug rules.

“There would be no sudden changes to the UK regulatory framework ... we would give adequate notice and ensure that companies had sufficient time to implement any changed requirements,” it said.

The agency also noted that London and Brussels agreed last month that “goods placed on the market under Union law before the withdrawal date may freely circulate on the markets of the UK and the Union with no need for product modifications or re-labelling”. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
