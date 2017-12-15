EU gives formal green light to new Brexit phase

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders gave their formal approval on Friday to the opening of a second phase of Brexit negotiations with Britain, focusing on a transition period and future trading relationship.

“EU leaders agree to move on to the second phase of Brexit talks,” European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted during a Brussels summit that he was chairing.

“Congratulations PM @Theresa,” he added, a day after leaders acknowledged British Prime Minister Theresa May’s efforts to conclude an outline divorce settlement by giving her a round of applause.