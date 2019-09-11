UK Conservatives retain large lead over Labour: poll

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Pimlico Primary school in London, Britain, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s governing Conservatives retain a significant lead over the opposition Labour Party according to a poll published on Wednesday as the country could soon hold an election to break the Brexit stalemate.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s party had the support of 38% of voters in the Kantar online survey conducted between Sep. 5 and Sep. 9 whilst the opposition Labour Party took 24%. Both parties are down four percentage points.

Just over half of respondents also support any final Brexit deal being put to another referendum.