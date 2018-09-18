FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 6:23 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

UK Brexit minister sees no alternative to Irish border plan - Spiegel

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit minister Dominic Raab said the government’s proposal on the post-Brexit border between the British province of Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland was the only credible one, Germany’s Spiegel Online reported on Tuesday.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

“These are so far the only proposals that guarantee smooth trade between Britain and the EU and take account of the specific problems in Ireland. I have seen no other credible alternative, either from here or from the EU side,” Raab was quoted as saying.

Spiegel Online said Raab had spoken to several European media.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; editing by Thomas Seythal

