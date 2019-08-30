UK's Raab says suspending parliament is lawful and proper

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab attends the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Helsinki, Finland August 29, 2019. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander/via REUTERS/Files

HELSINKI (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Friday accusations that his government’s suspension of parliament was a constitutional outrage were “nonsense”.

“The idea that it is some kind of constitutional outrage is nonsense, it’s actually lawful, it’s perfectly proper, there is precedent for it,” Raab told reporters when he arrived for talks with his EU peers in Helsinki.

“But actually, fundamentally, for the people watching this, they want to see that we are leaving the EU but also talk about all the other things they expect the government to be addressing,” he said.