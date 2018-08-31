FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 2:22 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

UK's Raab 'stubbornly optimistic' of Brexit deal with EU

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Brexit minister Dominic Raab said he was “stubbornly optimistic” that Britain would reach a deal with the European Union on the terms of its departure from the bloc in time for an October meeting of EU leaders.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab gestures during a press briefing after a meeting at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

After talks with the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Friday, Raab said he was “as confident as before, if not more” that there will be a deal with the EU on Brexit.

“There is a measure of flexibility but we are aiming for the October European Council,” Raab said of the Oct. 18-19 top EU meeting.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Alissa de Carbonnel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
