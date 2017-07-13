Britain has resources needed for Brexit - May's spokesman

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain has got the resources it needs to deliver on Brexit, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday, after the government's spending watchdog said a new customs system might not be ready on time.

"We have been clear from the outset that we are putting the resources in place, have got the resources in place that we need to deliver on Brexit," the spokesman told reporters.

"The prime minister and others have been clear throughout that we wish to work constructively across parliament. What's important is delivering on the will of the British people." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton)