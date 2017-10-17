FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brexit divisions resurface as minister says no deal is 'unthinkable'
Sections
Featured
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Markets Weekahead
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Catalonia crisis
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 17, 2017 / 2:58 PM / in 5 days

Brexit divisions resurface as minister says no deal is 'unthinkable'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - British interior minister Amber Rudd said on Tuesday it was “unthinkable” that Britain and the European Union would fail to get a Brexit deal, distancing herself from other ministers who say London should be ready to walk away without an agreement.

Rudd, who campaigned for Britain to stay in the EU, told a parliamentary committee that securing a deal should be simple because it is in the interest of both sides.

“It is unthinkable there would be no deal. It is so much in their interest as well as ours,” Rudd said.

Brexit minister David Davis earlier told parliament that Britain should maintain the option of walking away without any deal for negotiating reasons. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.