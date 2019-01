FILE PHOTO: Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd arrives in Downing Street in London, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - A no-deal Brexit would not be good for Britain but the government is right to make preparations in case of such an outcome, Britain’s work and pensions minister Amber Rudd said on Friday.

“I do not think that no deal will be good for this country,” Rudd told BBC radio. “I’m committed to making sure we find an alternative.”