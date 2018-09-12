FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 12, 2018 / 10:55 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Ryanair says it sees increasing risk of 'no-deal' Brexit

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair believes there is a growing risk that Britain will fail to secure an agreement on its exit from the European Union, and that aircraft could be grounded for a period of days or weeks next March as a result, its chief executive said.

A Ryanair airplane taxis past two parked aircraft at Weeze Airport, near the German-Dutch border, during a strike of Ryanair airline crews, protesting the slow progress in negotiating a collective labour agreement in Weeze, Germany, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

“We remain concerned at the increasing risk of a hard (no-deal) Brexit in March 2019,” Michael O’Leary said in a statement published ahead of a London press conference by the airline, Europe’s largest low-cost carrier.

“While we hope that a 21-month transition agreement from March 2019 will be agreed, recent events in the UK have added uncertainty and we believe that the risk of a hard Brexit(which would lead to flights being grounded for a period of days of weeks) is being underestimated,” he said.

Reporting by Sarah Young; Writing by Conor Humphries; editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.