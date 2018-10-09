Only solution to Scotland's Brexit problem is independence: Sturgeon

GLASGOW, Scotland (Reuters) - The only solution to Scotland’s Brexit problem is to split from the United Kingdom, Nicola Sturgeon told her Scottish National Party (SNP) on Tuesday.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon waves after speaking at the Scottish National Party's conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Britain’s 52-48 percent 2016 vote to leave the European Union has put the four-nation United Kingdom at loggerheads; England and Wales voted to leave but Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to stay.

Sturgeon, who is also Scotland’s first minister, said that the “contempt” shown by the British government towards Scotland during Brexit negotiations so far showed the UK was not a union of equals.

“Brexit is a serious problem for Scotland,” she told the SNP conference, arguing that Brexit had made it even more evident that Scotland’s future was not in its own hands because it would leave the EU against its will.

“The only solution to that is to become an independent country,” she said, adding she was more and more confident it would happen.

Sturgeon urged her supporters to be patient to win over new fans for independence. She has said she will make a decision about a new drive for secession once the terms of Brexit are clear.

