LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday that the Scottish parliament would not consent to British Prime Minister Theresa May’s European Union (Withdrawal) Bill as outlined so far by ministers.

“I will not sign up to something that effectively undermines the whole foundation on which devolution is built,” Sturgeon told BBC radio. (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary; editing by Michael Holden/Guy Faulconbridge)