With Brexit clarity, Scotland will look again at independence -Sturgeon

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Sunday she would again consider another vote on independence for Scotland when the British government offers some certainty over Brexit.

Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, speaks at a Reuters Newsmaker event, in London, Britain May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Speaking on ITV television’s Peston on Sunday programme, Sturgeon also said her Scottish National Party would not block another Brexit vote on any final deal, but feared what would happen if the different parts of the United Kingdom voted for opposite outcomes in the same way they did in 2016.

“Once we get some clarity, which hopefully we will in autumn of this year, about the Brexit outcome and the future relationship between the UK and the EU, then I will consider again the question of the timing of an independence referendum,” she said.