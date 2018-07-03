FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
July 3, 2018 / 6:56 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Accountancy and law firms tell PM May: We need a Brexit deal on services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A group of leading accountancy and law firms have called on British Prime Minister Theresa May to strike a Brexit deal on services that gives mutual recognition of regulations and qualifications to prevent damage to the $250 billion sector.

A general view shows the city of London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall/Files

The Professional and Business Services Council, which includes Allen & Overy, Clifford Chance, KPMG, EY and Deloitte, said they would need mutual recognition of professional qualifications, products and regulations.

“Failing to negotiate these elements would impair our ability to provide our services with the same range, depth and speed our clients around the world experience today, damaging their businesses and putting our sectors at a distinct competitive disadvantage,” the council said in a letter to May.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.