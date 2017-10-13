CORRECTED-British PM May could have more to say on Brexit money at EU summit- spokeswoman

(Corrects to show May could have more to say at, not after, EU summit)

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May could have more to say on the Brexit financial settlement at next week’s European Union summit, her spokeswoman said on Friday.

Brexit talks are deadlocked over money, the EU’s Michel Barnier said on Thursday as he ruled out discussions on future trade being launched by EU leaders next week but spoke of possible progress by December. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)