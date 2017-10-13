FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UK PM May could have more to say on Brexit money at EU summit- spokeswoman
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Pollution
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 13, 2017 / 11:04 AM / 8 days ago

UPDATE 1-UK PM May could have more to say on Brexit money at EU summit- spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds more details, background)

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May could have more to say on the Brexit financial settlement at next week’s European Union summit, her spokeswoman said on Friday.

Brexit talks are deadlocked over money, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday. He ruled out discussions on future trade being launched by EU leaders next week but spoke of possible progress by December.

“On financial settlement in general, the prime minister has been clear all along that we need to reach a settlement and we will honour our commitments,” May’s spokeswoman told reporters.

“The prime minister will be in Brussels next week where she will be talking to European leaders at the European Council so I am sure that there will be more to say there.”

May’s spokeswoman said that the detail of the financial settlement was for the negotiation and that the issue could “only be resolved as part of the settlement of all of the issues that she spoke about in Florence”. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.