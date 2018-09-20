Brexit replay? World Cup win more likely, Britain's May says

SALZBURG, Austria (Reuters) - It is more likely that England’s soccer team will win the World Cup than that Britain will rejoin the European Union after Brexit, Prime Minister Theresa May said in remarks published on Thursday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May holds a news conference after the informal meeting of European Union leaders in Salzburg, Austria, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

May spoke to an Austrian tabloid during a summit of European Union leaders in Salzburg at which May’s counterparts warned her that if she will not give ground on trade and the Irish border by November they are ready to cope with Britain crashing out.

“What do you think is more likely to happen: that England win the football (soccer) World Cup or that Britain one day rejoins the EU?” tabloid Kronen Zeitung asked May, it said in a statement.

“Of course, we are more likely to win the World Cup!” May replied, according to the paper.