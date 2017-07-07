FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Motor insurer St Julians plans to move to Gibraltar from Malta
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Pakistan
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 7, 2017 / 8:51 AM / a month ago

Motor insurer St Julians plans to move to Gibraltar from Malta

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - UK-focused motor insurer St Julians, owned by Markerstudy, is considering moving to Gibraltar from Malta as a result of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, Markerstudy said on Friday.

"An application to re-domicile St Julians has been submitted to the Malta Financial Services Authority in order to protect the business and enable the insurer to continue trading with the UK," Markerstudy said in a statement.

"The favoured proposal is to move the operation to Gibraltar."

Markerstudy already has two insurance firms in Gibraltar focusing on UK business, Markerstudy Insurance and Zenith Insurance. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.