February 26, 2018 / 3:50 PM / a day ago

Aberdeen Standard Investments to set up Irish hub in response to Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Aberdeen Standard Investments will establish an investment and distribution business in Ireland to ensure it continues to meet the needs of clients across the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc.

The global asset manager, part of Standard Life Aberdeen , said subject to regulatory approval, the new Dublin-based hub will complement its Luxembourg operation which manages over 100 funds marketed across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

“These two businesses, working together and with our German business based in Frankfurt will ensure that we continue to meet the needs of our customers and clients across Europe, after the UK leaves the European Union,” Gary Marshall, Head of EMEA at Aberdeen Standard Investments, said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by David Evans)

