We don't trust PM Johnson on Oct. 15 election date: UK opposition Brexit spokesman

Labour Party's Shadow Secretary of State for Brexit Keir Starmer appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain, September 1, 2019. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s main opposition Labour Party does not trust Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s proposal to hold an election on Oct. 15, before the country is due to leave the European Union, its Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said on Wednesday.

Labour wants a no-deal Brexit to be taken off the table before it backs a snap poll.

“When he (Johnson) says the 15th of October, I can tell you across all the opposition parties and some Tory MPs, they do not trust him,” Starmer told BBC Radio.