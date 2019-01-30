EU states united on Brexit, already approved divorce deal - Tajani

European Parliament President Antonio Tajani arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Files

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The head of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, said on Wednesday that the 27 EU states remaining in bloc after Brexit were still united on the matter and would not renegotiate a divorce deal with London.

“The 27 governments remain united over Brexit,” Tajani told reporters. “I hope we can avoid a hard Brexit.”

“It is difficult to imagine we can renegotiate a deal (on UK withdrawal) that has been already approved by EU member states.”