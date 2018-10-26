FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
October 26, 2018 / 10:43 AM / in 36 minutes

Technical Brexit talks are ongoing, says UK PM's spokeswoman

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks out of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Technical talks on Britain’s departure from the European Union are ongoing and Brexit minister Dominic Raab will head to Brussels as soon as is necessary, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Friday.

“Technical talks have carried on between officials this week as has been the case all the way through negotiations, but I don’t have a specific time or framework date as to when the minister will return, but as soon as is necessary,” she told reporters.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.