Article on UK getting post-Brexit fin services deal is incorrect: EU official

An anti-Brexit protester shelters under an EU flag themed umbrella opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A report by the Times newspaper that Britain and the European Union had reached a tentative agreement on all aspects of a future partnership on services after Brexit is wrong, an EU official said on Thursday.

The official, who asked not to be named, said there was no such thing as guaranteed access to the EU market and that the equivalence regime, which the EU has been offering to Britain since July, could only ever be unilateral. There was no international arbitration element to it, the official added.

“The article is not correct,” said the official, who is close to the negotiations.