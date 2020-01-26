UK will set out EU trade objectives next month - Brexit secretary

Britain's Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay arrives at Downing Street, in London, Britain, January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will set out more details about its objectives for a free trade deal with the European Union next month after the country leaves the bloc on Jan. 31, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said.

“We are going to publish our objectives for the negotiation (...) in due course after the 31st,” he told BBC television’s Andrew Marr programme on Sunday.

“But the key issue is that we will have control of our rules, we will not be a rule taker, we will not diverge for the sake of diverging, we start from a position of alignment,” he said.

“But the key opportunity is that we will be able to set our standards, high standards, on worker’s rights, on the environment, on state aid as part of that trade policy.”