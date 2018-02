LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Britain has ruled out any form of customs union with the European Union after Brexit, the BBC reported, citing a source in Prime Minister Theresa May’s Downing Street office.

May’s office declined to comment on the report.

“It is not our policy to be in the customs union,” the Guardian newspaper quoted an unidentified Downing Street source as saying. “It is not our policy to be in a customs union.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)