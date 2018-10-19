Longer Brexit transition just an idea - UK PM May's spokeswoman

LONDON (Reuters) - People should not overplay the idea of an extension to a Brexit transition period during which Britain would keep EU rules in place after it leaves the bloc, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May prepares her keynote speech in her hotel room for the Conservative Party Conference at the International Convention Centre, in Birmingham, Britain October 2, 2018. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

“We shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves. What we have is an idea, we haven’t got a detailed proposal by any stretch. We begin negotiations again next week and this is one of the ideas that will be explored,” she said.

The prospect of a longer transition has angered some lawmakers in May’s Conservative Party.

The spokeswoman said May would brief around 120 business leaders to update them on the progress of the talks via a teleconference on Friday. The leaders included representatives of RBS, Diageo and Tesco.