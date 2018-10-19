FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 19, 2018 / 10:46 AM / in an hour

Longer Brexit transition just an idea - UK PM May's spokeswoman

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - People should not overplay the idea of an extension to a Brexit transition period during which Britain would keep EU rules in place after it leaves the bloc, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May prepares her keynote speech in her hotel room for the Conservative Party Conference at the International Convention Centre, in Birmingham, Britain October 2, 2018. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

“We shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves. What we have is an idea, we haven’t got a detailed proposal by any stretch. We begin negotiations again next week and this is one of the ideas that will be explored,” she said.

The prospect of a longer transition has angered some lawmakers in May’s Conservative Party.

The spokeswoman said May would brief around 120 business leaders to update them on the progress of the talks via a teleconference on Friday. The leaders included representatives of RBS, Diageo and Tesco.

Reporting by William James; Writing by Alistair Smout; Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.