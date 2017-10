LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Britain hopes to agree quickly on a framework for its transitional agreement on exiting the European Union with Brussels negotiators, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

“In terms of the broad outline of an implementation period, we believe that we can agree that quickly,” May’s spokesman said. He did not provide further detail on when Britain hoped to reach such agreement. (Reporting by William James; editing by Kate Holton)