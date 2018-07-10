UK hopes Trump's view of Britain will be positive after visit

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday he hoped U.S. President Donald Trump would have a positive image of Britain following his visit this week after Trump said he thought the country was “in somewhat turmoil”.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Trump made the remark as he set off on a trip to Europe which includes a visit to Britain where he will hold talks with May who is currently wrestling with a political crisis after two top ministers quit over her plans for Brexit.

“I have NATO, I have the UK, which is in somewhat turmoil, and I have (Russian President Vladimir) Putin,” Trump said of his trip. “Frankly, Putin may be the easiest of them all. Who would think?”

When asked whether May agreed with Trump’s assessment, the spokesman said he hoped Trump would have a positive view of Britain after his visit which starts on Thursday.