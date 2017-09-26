FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brexit negotiations not ready for next stage yet, EU's Tusk says
Sections
Featured
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
September 26, 2017 / 1:24 PM / in 22 days

Brexit negotiations not ready for next stage yet, EU's Tusk says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sufficient progress has not yet been made in Brexit talks to allow the negotiations to move to the next phase of discussing the future relationship including trade, European Council President Donald Tusk said.

After a meeting in Downing Street with British Prime Minister Theresa May, Tusk said he welcomed a new constructive and realistic tone from the government, adding that “this shows that the philosophy of having a cake and eating it is finally coming at an end, at least I hope so.”

“We will discuss our future relations with the UK once there is so-called sufficient progress,” Tusk said. “The sides are working and we work hard at it. But if you ask me... I would say there’s no sufficient progress yet, but we will work on it.” (Reporting by Kate Holton and Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.