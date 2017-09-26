Brexit negotiations not ready for next stage yet, EU's Tusk says

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Sufficient progress has not yet been made in Brexit talks to allow the negotiations to move to the next phase of discussing the future relationship including trade, European Council President Donald Tusk said.

After a meeting in Downing Street with British Prime Minister Theresa May, Tusk said he welcomed a new constructive and realistic tone from the government, adding that “this shows that the philosophy of having a cake and eating it is finally coming at an end, at least I hope so.”

“We will discuss our future relations with the UK once there is so-called sufficient progress,” Tusk said. “The sides are working and we work hard at it. But if you ask me... I would say there’s no sufficient progress yet, but we will work on it.” (Reporting by Kate Holton and Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)