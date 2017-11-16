EU's Tusk to press May on Brexit offer on Friday - source

BRUSSELS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk will ask British Prime Minister Theresa May when they meet on Friday how she will meet EU conditions before a mid-December summit for opening post-Brexit trade talks, an EU source said on Thursday.

EU officials have begun internal preparations to be able to launch trade negotiations after the summit, the source noted, but added: “Tusk will inform May that such a positive scenario is not a given, will require more work and that time is short.”

“And he will ask May how the UK plans to progress on the three key issues for Phase One.”

Tusk and May will meet at 12:30 p.m. (1130 GMT) in Gothenburg, Sweden, on the sidelines of an EU summit on social and employment matters, Tusk’s spokesman said on Twitter. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)