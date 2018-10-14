FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 14, 2018 / 4:09 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Brexit deal not likely on Sunday: EU sources

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Weekend negotiations in Brussels between British and EU officials have not yet produced a final Brexit deal for leaders to approve this week, senior EU sources told Reuters on Sunday.

An European Union flag is seen outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, prior to a meeting between Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the EU Dominic Raab and EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, Belgium October 14, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Some EU diplomats following the talks closely have been more optimistic that EU negotiators would tell a 1630 GMT meeting of national envoys on Sunday that a deal had been achieved.

But other sources told Reuters that further talks would be needed to get the agreement both sides want.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

