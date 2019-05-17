If Brexit law not passed by summer, choices 'significantly more unpalatable': government source

FILE PHOTO: A British flag flutters during the March to Leave demonstration in Parliament square in London, Britain March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - If British lawmakers do not pass the legislation to ratify Brexit before parliament breaks for the summer, the choices available will become “significantly more unpalatable,” a source in Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said on Friday.

The government plans to bring forward the Withdrawal Agreement Bill for a debate and vote in the week beginning June 3, but the opposition Labour Party and rebels within May’s Conservatives have said they plan to oppose it.

“If the Withdrawal Agreement Bill isn’t through by summer recess then the choice will become significantly more unpalatable because the arguments about ‘no deal’ and whether or not to revoke Article 50 entirely will become more vociferous,” the source said.

The source also said the bill would “contain new features” to reflect discussions the government has had with lawmakers over their concerns, which have so far seen May’s deal with the EU rejected three times.