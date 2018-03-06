Brexit deal on citizens' rights close - EU's Verhofstadt

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - The European Parliament’s chief Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt said on Tuesday negotiators were close to agreeing a deal with Britain on the rights of expatriate citizens after a disagreement over how they will be treated during any transition period.

“I think it is possible in the coming days and coming weeks we make progress on this and we can conclude on this,” Verhofstadt told reporters after a meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May in London.

“It should be fine that the citizens rights’ chapter is done, it is finished, it is concluded and everybody knows UK nationals and EU citizens knows that their status is in the future.”