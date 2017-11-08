EU parliament's Brexit negotiator: "major issues" unresolved on citizens rights

BRUSSELS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - “Major issues” must still be resolved on safeguarding citizens’ rights after Brexit, the European Parliament’s negotiator Guy Verhofstadt said on Wednesday, the eve of another round of divorce negotiations between London and Brussels.

The talks have been grinding slowly and Verhofstadt said that London’s assurances on the status of EU citizens living in Britain were not good enough. British Prime Minister Theresa May has repeatedly said the two sides were very close to a deal.

“We don’t recognise reports suggesting that a deal on citizens’ rights is almost finalised. There are still major issues that have to be resolved,” Verhofstadt said. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska)