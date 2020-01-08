EU Commission chief calls for smart, sensible agreements with China

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen holds a news conference after a college meeting of the EU executive to discuss Iran crisis, in Brussels, Belgium January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON (Reuters) - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday she would welcome smart and sensible agreements that could be found with China although it was also important to be clear about areas of disagreement.

“I think it is very important that, in conflicts with trade, we always keep in mind who will benefit at the very end, and therefore I would be very welcoming if there are sensible and smart agreements we can find with China,” she said, answering questions from an audience in London after giving a speech.