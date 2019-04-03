UK lawmakers approve first stage of Brexit delay law

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers voted on Wednesday to approve the first stage of legislation which would force Prime Minister Theresa May to seek a delay to Brexit in order to prevent the risk of leaving without a deal on April 12.

Lawmakers are seeking to pass the legislation through all of its stages in the House of Commons on Wednesday. They voted by 315 to 310 in favour of the first stage. Further votes on the legislation are expected at 2100 GMT.