Britain's May to hold parliamentary Brexit vote on Jan. 15 - BBC

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks outside 10 Downing Street after a confidence vote by Conservative Party members of parliament, in London, Britain December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a delayed parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal on Tuesday, January 15, the BBC reported on Monday, citing government sources.

May was forced to pull the vote on her deal in December after she said it would be defeated by a large majority. The government had previously said the vote would be held in the week of January 14.

May said on Sunday that Britain would be in uncharted territory if her Brexit deal is rejected by parliament, despite little sign that she has won over sceptical lawmakers.