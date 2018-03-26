FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
March 26, 2018 / 10:44 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

UK parliament will have a meaningful vote on Brexit deal - PM's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government has been clear that it will give parliament a meaningful vote on the final Brexit deal it negotiates with Brussels, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday.

An Anti-Brexit protestor waves EU and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

The opposition Labour Party has called for parliament to be given a wider range of options beyond either accepting the Brexit deal, or leaving the bloc without a deal.

“The government’s position on this is very clear which is that there will be a meaningful vote on the Brexit deal where parliament can choose to either accept that deal or we can leave without a deal, but we will be leaving the European Union on March 29, 2019,” the spokesman said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James; editing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.