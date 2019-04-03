UK PM May set to meet opposition leader Corbyn on Wednesday - minister

British Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as Jeremy Corbyn speaks, after she won a confidence vote, after Parliament rejected her Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 16, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to meet the opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Wednesday to begin talks on how to break the Brexit deadlock, junior Brexit minister Robin Walker said.

Asked by Sky News if May would meet Corbyn, Walker replied: “That’s my understanding.”

“What we need to engage with here is whether there’s an agreed way forward on which they can both deliver on their manifesto promises,” he said.