UK's Brexit plan has had 'reasonably positive' reaction from EU states: minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s negotiating stance on Brexit, published in July, has received a reasonably positive reaction from other members of the European Union, Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.

“I think it’s had a reasonably positive landing, we’re getting a lot of constructive engagement, and ... a lot of talk about the practical considerations rather than ‘in principle’ dismissal, and I think that’s valuable from our point of view”, Raab told a parliamentary committee.