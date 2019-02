FILE PHOTO: British and EU flags flutter outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain still wants to reopen the withdrawal agreement it negotiated with the European Union to provide legal assurances over the Irish border, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

“The PM has been seeking to reopen the withdrawal agreement and that remains our position,” the spokesman told reporters.