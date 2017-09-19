FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Insurer XL Group to move EU unit to Ireland from Britain
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 19, 2017 / 3:28 PM / a month ago

Insurer XL Group to move EU unit to Ireland from Britain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Insurer XL Group Ltd said it would move its European Union insurance company, XL Insurance Company SE, from Britain to Ireland in 2018 in response to the country’s decision to leave the bloc.

“Since the referendum announcement we have been clear that our top priority is to provide certainty and consistency of service to our clients and brokers. Moving XL Insurance Company SE to Ireland means we deliver on that commitment,” Chief Executive Officer Mike McGavick said.

The Societas Europaea, or SE, structure, makes it relatively easy for a company to move its headquarters.

XL Group has had insurance operations in Dublin since 1990, and also set up an Irish domiciled reinsurer in 2006, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

XL Group would keep its Catlin Insurance Company and its Lloyd’s of London operations in Britain, the company said.

Insurance Ireland, the representative body for the domestic and international insurance sector in Ireland, welcomed the decision by XL Group. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.