Aide to EU Commission head tweets picture of white smoke at Brexit meeting with May
December 8, 2017 / 6:27 AM / a day ago

Aide to EU Commission head tweets picture of white smoke at Brexit meeting with May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Martin Selmayr, a top aide to the head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, signaled on Friday there was an agreement on Britain’s divorce terms with the EU by tweeting a picture of white smoke that is a symbol of the election of a new pope.

Juncker, Selmayr and the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier are at a working breakfast with British Prime Minister Theresa May in Brussels.

Reporting By Alastair Macdonald; Writing by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Richard Borsuk

