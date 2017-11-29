FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays Chairman says staff moves post Brexit could be 'in the hundreds'
November 29, 2017 / 12:17 PM / Updated a day ago

Barclays Chairman says staff moves post Brexit could be 'in the hundreds'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Barclays could move hundreds of staff out of Britain post-Brexit, the British bank’s chairman told a parliamentary committee hearing on Wednesday.

“Staff moves from Brexit could be in the hundreds” John McFarlane, Chairman of Barclays said.

The British bank said in July that it was talking to Irish regulators about extending its activities in Dublin in preparation for when Britain leaves the EU in March 2019.

Barclays already has a licensed entity in Dublin, Barclays Bank Ireland, employing around 100 people, which currently has a licence to conduct mainly corporate banking activities, and intends to extend the range of that license so it can continue serving clients once Britain leaves the bloc. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies and Lawrence White. Editing by Jane Merriman)

