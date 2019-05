Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after giving a news briefing in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected on Friday to announce her departure from office, The Times reported, without citing a source.

May will remain as prime minister while her successor is elected in a two-stage process under which two final candidates face a ballot of 125,000 Conservative Party members, the newspaper said.