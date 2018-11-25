EU leaders' comments at special Brexit summit

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte waves to the media before the extraordinary EU leaders summit to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement in Brussels, Belgium November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The 27 EU national leaders gathered on Sunday to endorse both a detailed treaty setting out the terms on which Britain will leave the European Union and a declaration outlining how Britain can keep close to its biggest market by following many EU rules after a two to four year transition.

The following are their comments before the meeting began.

DUTCH PRIME MINISTER MARK RUTTE

“I think the loss of the United Kingdom is really bad news, I have always thought that. I think we now have an agreement that limits the damage for the UK and for the EU... What we have found is an acceptable package, but it remains bad news but a balanced package for both sides.”

“This is a balanced outcome with no political winners or victories, but I think it is acceptable.

“I don’t expect a no vote. I expect a yes vote and this is the deal on the table. I don’t think there’s anything more.”

“I don’t want to contemplate a no vote. I think there will be a yes vote, but more in general, I think this is the maximum we can all do, both Theresa May and her government as well as the European Union. No victors here today, nobody winning, we’re all losing, but given the context, that is acceptable.”