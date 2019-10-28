EU nations agree to Brexit extension until January 31 - Tusk

FILE PHOTO: European Council President Donald Tusk looks on during a joint news conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the end of the European Union leaders summit dominated by Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday that the 27 countries that will remain in the European Union after Britain leaves agreed on Monday to accept London’s request for a Brexit extension until 31 January 2020.

“The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK’s request for a Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020,” Tusk said in a tweet.

Tusk also said the decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure, which means EU leaders will not have to meet in person to formalise it.