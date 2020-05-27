France says resumed Brexit talks going badly

FILE PHOTO: Puzzle with printed EU and UK flags is seen in this illustration taken November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday that Brexit talks, which have resumed following an interruption caused by the coronavirus crisis, were not going well.

“The resumption (of the talks) is going badly, deep differences remain,” Le Drian told a French Senate hearing.

The United Kingdom left the European Union on Jan. 31 but the main terms of its membership remain in place during a transition period until the end of this year, allowing it time to negotiate a new free trade deal with the bloc.