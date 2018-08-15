FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
August 15, 2018 / 8:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Latvian foreign minister says chances of no Brexit deal now 50-50 - BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The chance of Britain failing to reach an exit deal with the European Union before the end of March next year is now 50-50, Latvia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Edgars Rinkevics said during an interview with the BBC.

FILE PHOTO: Latvia's Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics speaks during an interview in Riga, Latvia May 23, 2018. Picture taken May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

With less than eight months until Britain quits the EU, the government has yet to agree a divorce deal with Brussels and has stepped up planning for the possibility of leaving the bloc without any formal agreement.

Ahead of a meeting with British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday, Rinkevics was asked by the BBC what he thought the risk was of not reaching a deal by the March 29 exit day. He said: “Frankly at this point I would rate it 50-50.”

Hunt, who was in Helsinki on Tuesday, said the risk of a no-deal Brexit has been increasing and everyone needed to prepare for the possibility of a “chaotic no-deal Brexit”.

Reporting by Sarah Young; Writing by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.